Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $2.75) on shares of Invesque in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Invesque alerts:

Shares of MHIVF stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Invesque has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.