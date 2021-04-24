National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to $0.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.21.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $45.12.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

