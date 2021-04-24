Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.58

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.58 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.42 ($0.10). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.10), with a volume of 490,493 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of £13.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.58.

About Goldplat (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

