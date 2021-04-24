Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Denny’s reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DENN. Wedbush lifted their target price on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Shares of DENN opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 12.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 85.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 115,918 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 57.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 39,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 18.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

