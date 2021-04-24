Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $167.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $188.00.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.03.

Shares of PXD opened at $146.45 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $73.51 and a one year high of $169.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 138,139 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

