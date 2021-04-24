KeyCorp Boosts SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $17.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.96.

NYSE:SITC opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,045 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 649,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,495,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 41,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

