Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $102.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $96.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 197,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 119,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

