GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.