Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 32.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.