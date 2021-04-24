Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Stock Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 28.4% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

RIDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.83.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $468,167.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,008 shares in the company, valued at $468,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.