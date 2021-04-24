County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICBK. Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

