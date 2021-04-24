Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

NASDAQ GFED opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $108.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.59. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

