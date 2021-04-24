Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $408,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,678 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBP opened at $131.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $133.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. The company had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

