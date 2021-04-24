Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Decreased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after acquiring an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after acquiring an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $173.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $715,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,427,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,347,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,771,864.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,720,366 shares of company stock valued at $834,397,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

