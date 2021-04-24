JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $150.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

