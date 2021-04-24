Aries Wealth Management Buys New Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $179.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.60 and a 200-day moving average of $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $92.13 and a 1-year high of $180.98.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

