iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Greenfield FTC Inc.

Greenfield FTC Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Greenfield FTC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenfield FTC Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 545,836 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

