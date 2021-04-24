IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.44.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $232.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 255.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $235.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,676,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after buying an additional 513,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.