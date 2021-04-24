Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

HCHDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

