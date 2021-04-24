Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$10.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.05.

VET has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

VET stock opened at C$8.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.84 and a 12 month high of C$11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.53.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$85,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

