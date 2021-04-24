BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJRI opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $312,393.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,373.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

