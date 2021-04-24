Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.67-20.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.99 billion.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.11 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.67.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

