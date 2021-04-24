Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.69 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00065269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00091638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.06 or 0.00656827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.99 or 0.07545132 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

