Wootrade (WOO) Market Cap Reaches $270.49 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Wootrade has a market cap of $270.49 million and $29.46 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wootrade has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wootrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00065269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00091638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.06 or 0.00656827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.99 or 0.07545132 BTC.

Wootrade Profile

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 coins and its circulating supply is 376,235,705 coins. The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Wootrade Coin Trading

