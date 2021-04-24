Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Decreases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

