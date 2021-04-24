Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,311,576 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021


Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,311,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,704,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 10.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.38 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

