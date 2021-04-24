Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 719.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,080 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

