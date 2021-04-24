Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 814,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,005,000 after acquiring an additional 31,982 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

ABC stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.69.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

