Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.