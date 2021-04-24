Granite Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Shares of BABA opened at $232.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.54.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

