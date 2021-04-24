Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNGR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 499,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period.

Get Global X Longevity Thematic ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNGR opened at $29.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $29.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Longevity Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Longevity Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.