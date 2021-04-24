Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,149.60

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02) and traded as low as GBX 1,085 ($14.18). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,140 ($14.89), with a volume of 25,772 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,152.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 903.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £608.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $6.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 0.54%.

In other news, insider Lucy Tilley bought 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £297 ($388.03). Also, insider David Preece sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total transaction of £6,600,000 ($8,622,942.25). Insiders purchased 541 shares of company stock valued at $537,985 over the last 90 days.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.