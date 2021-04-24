Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.04

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and traded as low as $3.06. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 247,854 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $20.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.56) by ($0.09). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 76.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 16,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $74,654.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $45,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,271 shares of company stock valued at $581,591. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter valued at $106,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

