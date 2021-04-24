Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.11

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and traded as high as $15.75. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 2,915 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.38 million, a P/E ratio of 301.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.