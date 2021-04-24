Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RELX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s payout ratio is 48.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 157.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

