Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €138.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €130.20 ($153.18).

Shares of SAP opened at €119.42 ($140.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.89. The firm has a market cap of $142.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

