SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $564.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $469.59.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $564.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $510.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.44. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $152.76 and a 52 week high of $585.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,869.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

