Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Receives “Sell” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STX. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.75.

NASDAQ STX opened at $89.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 144.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

