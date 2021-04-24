Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.31.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $95.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average is $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.