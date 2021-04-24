Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.73

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and traded as high as $45.41. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 2,321 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, and marketing poultry such as chicken, eggs, pork, balanced feed, and other meat products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of pigs and balanced feed for animal consumption.

