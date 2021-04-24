Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.25

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.35. Storm Resources shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 4,604 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on SRMLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Storm Resources from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Storm Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

