TheStreet Upgrades Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) to “B-“

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

GOLD stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 39.5% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 44,154 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $2,222,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 27,793 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

