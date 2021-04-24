Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $925.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $825.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $805.95.

ISRG opened at $875.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.72, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $750.10 and a 200 day moving average of $756.94. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $492.00 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,020,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,989,000 after buying an additional 83,989 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after buying an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after buying an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

