KeyCorp Raises The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $68.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.57.

The Southern stock opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49. The Southern has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after buying an additional 132,960 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

