Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $112.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s FY2021 earnings at $9.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $116.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 660,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 138,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

