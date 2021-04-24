Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. AlphaValue upgraded Nestlé to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $120.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $103.18 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average of $113.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Nestlé by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

