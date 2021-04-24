PrairieView Partners LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $65.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

