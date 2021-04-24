Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $71,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.43.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.22. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

