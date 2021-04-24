Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Coverage Initiated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CWEN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

CWEN stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $37.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,300.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.