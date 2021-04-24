Genpact’s (G) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Shares of G opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. Genpact has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.56%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,447 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 338.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 116,186 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Genpact by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 229,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth about $812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

